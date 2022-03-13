Update patch notes for 01.2 build

Heyo! I patched common bugs found in the latest build!
I'm planning out an update road map right now so I'll post it soon.
For now it'll be mostly bug fixes until I have the plan working.
If you have any feedback lmk either here, in Discord or Reddit. All available as links in the bottom left of the main menu screen :-)
Change log:
- Increased firing sound of Not Bad
- fixed the sliding animation not showing when in air
- increased sliding sfx volume
- fixed some boosts sfx not being affected by sfx volume settings
- fixed text in boosts sometimes clipping out of the box (or getting cropped)
- fixed color of "waste coins" boost being affected by "second chances"
- fixed summary saying "play:.." instead of just the mission name
- added a looping check queues for firing and adsing (should make using the weapons even smoother)
- fixed xp boosts giving xp twice sometimes
- added an extra level lock for missions (you could sometimes glitch into missions meant for higher levels)
- made heavy drone bigger (and eat sandvich)
- made holding the crouch button to always go back to crouching/sliding as long as pressed (yes, you can now bunny jump)
- fixed the explosion reward tile is over extending backwards in Destruction
- fixed cheesing spot in Garden
- fixed Garden looking unlocked even if it wasn't in mission selection
- fixed Laser Katana looking unlocked even if it wasn't in weapons selection
- added a 288 fps limit as requested on Steam
Changed files in this update