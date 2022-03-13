 Skip to content

Idiotic The Game update for 13 March 2022

Update patch notes for 01.2 build

Build 8362393

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyo! I patched common bugs found in the latest build!

I'm planning out an update road map right now so I'll post it soon.
For now it'll be mostly bug fixes until I have the plan working.

If you have any feedback lmk either here, in Discord or Reddit. All available as links in the bottom left of the main menu screen :-)

Change log:

  • Increased firing sound of Not Bad
  • fixed the sliding animation not showing when in air
  • increased sliding sfx volume
  • fixed some boosts sfx not being affected by sfx volume settings
  • fixed text in boosts sometimes clipping out of the box (or getting cropped)
  • fixed color of "waste coins" boost being affected by "second chances"
  • fixed summary saying "play:.." instead of just the mission name
  • added a looping check queues for firing and adsing (should make using the weapons even smoother)
  • fixed xp boosts giving xp twice sometimes
  • added an extra level lock for missions (you could sometimes glitch into missions meant for higher levels)
  • made heavy drone bigger (and eat sandvich)
  • made holding the crouch button to always go back to crouching/sliding as long as pressed (yes, you can now bunny jump)
  • fixed the explosion reward tile is over extending backwards in Destruction
  • fixed cheesing spot in Garden
  • fixed Garden looking unlocked even if it wasn't in mission selection
  • fixed Laser Katana looking unlocked even if it wasn't in weapons selection
  • added a 288 fps limit as requested on Steam

