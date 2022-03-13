The v1.0.5 bugfix update

Since the release of v1.0.5 on Monday, we have had some reports of various bugs, mostly within the new features added. This update primarily aims to fix those, as well as add a few other things we've worked on this week.
Misc:
- Added facesets to most of the game over scenes added in v1.0.3
- Added new graphics for the Stromm bandits
- Added a challenge board in Port Telanore
- Made some more backend changes
- Some smaller changes and improvements
Bugs fixed:
- The ambush minigame causes considerable lag for people with 30Hz monitors after updating to v1.0.4
- The game may crash when you try to sell equipment if your save file was started in v1.0.3 or earlier
- The Tainted Barrels challenge ends after 3 minutes regardless of enemies captured
- The challenge board in Montague still says it’s a “jobs board”
- When jumping to the final section of chapter 13 through the story crystal, too many party members are added to the party
- When jumping to the escape part of chapter 1 through the story crystal, the screen stays black after fading out
- The game freezes during the robot game over scene in chapter 2
- If party members are wearing their casual outfit variants when you replay them joining the party for the first time through the story, you obtain a useless duplicate of the outfit
- Prison doors in the Prison Break challenge are unlocked even if you fail the minigame
- Losing the Retrieving Goods challenge does not mark it as failed in the quest journal
- Finishing the Retrieving Goods challenge while not spotted by pirates does not grant the reward for that objective or mark it as completed
- When Seles is carrying someone while wearing the maid outfit, her sprite animation is displayed incorrectly
Changed files in this update