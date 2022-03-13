 Skip to content

Yacht Dice 快艇骰子 update for 13 March 2022

Fix local game bugs

Build 8362319 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed an issue where the score board did not display correctly when modifying the number of players in the local game

Yahtzee快艇骰子 Content Depot 1737691
