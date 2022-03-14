JRPG Week Update

Greetings,
With the start of the Steam JRPG Week a new Alder Forge update brings you a new mini-boss event, a special weapon, a partial art update, and combat status ailment adjustment, below you will find more details about the update 0.7.20.
- A new Mini-boss event has been added, if you have already finished Chapter 1 (You are currently in Story Point 1.F) head back to the [spoiler] Garnier Tower Roofs [/spoiler] to face off against the Sanctus Nuntius. (Like all the other events this one is optional but it is related to the main storyline)
Video Subject: Event preview and the use of the Nuntius Sword and the Nuntius arms skill
Image Subject: Overview of the Nuntius Sword (Mini-boss event reward)
4 Skills have been reworked as the following:
- Mirabelle's Atlas Crucible
- Mirabelle's Garnier Crucible
- Adriel's Dragon Claws
- Adriel's Pax Orbs casting animation.
Adriel's shoulder pads have been redesigned.
Image Subject: Adriel's Shoulder pads comparison
- Fixing soundtrack not looping in the Garnier Tower Roofs
- Confirm/Cancel Indicators added to the Key Binding section in the Pause/Main Menu.
- Player Advantage UI Reworked
- When using an exploration skill an MP alert UI will show up
- At the start of the Prolepsis you will have more Consumables to help you bypass that section for both players who decides to skip or not.
The Status Ailment Changes
The status ailment filtering system has been re-coded from scratch with additional changes as the following:
- Burn: The HP penalty remains the same but you are susceptible to receiving more damage, your attacks remain the same.
- Poison: The HP penalty remains the same, your defense remains intact but your attacks P or M Damage is reduced.
- Bleed: The HP penalty remains the same but you are susceptible to receiving more damage and your attacks P or M Damage is reduced.
- Stun: It remains the same.
Thank you again for your interest in this world, characters and story.
Kind Regards,
Zine. E.Falouti
