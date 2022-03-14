 Skip to content

Alder Forge update for 14 March 2022

JRPG Week Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

With the start of the Steam JRPG Week a new Alder Forge update brings you a new mini-boss event, a special weapon, a partial art update, and combat status ailment adjustment, below you will find more details about the update 0.7.20.

  • A new Mini-boss event has been added, if you have already finished Chapter 1 (You are currently in Story Point 1.F) head back to the [spoiler] Garnier Tower Roofs [/spoiler] to face off against the Sanctus Nuntius. (Like all the other events this one is optional but it is related to the main storyline)


Video Subject: Event preview and the use of the Nuntius Sword and the Nuntius arms skill


Image Subject: Overview of the Nuntius Sword (Mini-boss event reward)

  • 4 Skills have been reworked as the following:

    • Mirabelle's Atlas Crucible
    • Mirabelle's Garnier Crucible
    • Adriel's Dragon Claws
    • Adriel's Pax Orbs casting animation.

  • Adriel's shoulder pads have been redesigned.


Image Subject: Adriel's Shoulder pads comparison

  • Fixing soundtrack not looping in the Garnier Tower Roofs
  • Confirm/Cancel Indicators added to the Key Binding section in the Pause/Main Menu.
  • Player Advantage UI Reworked
  • When using an exploration skill an MP alert UI will show up
  • At the start of the Prolepsis you will have more Consumables to help you bypass that section for both players who decides to skip or not.

**

The Status Ailment Changes

**
The status ailment filtering system has been re-coded from scratch with additional changes as the following:

  • Burn: The HP penalty remains the same but you are susceptible to receiving more damage, your attacks remain the same.
  • Poison: The HP penalty remains the same, your defense remains intact but your attacks P or M Damage is reduced.
  • Bleed: The HP penalty remains the same but you are susceptible to receiving more damage and your attacks P or M Damage is reduced.
  • Stun: It remains the same.

**

Thank you again for your interest in this world, characters and story.

**

Kind Regards,
Zine. E.Falouti

