Patch 1.0.05 Released: Hotfix for Crashes.

Fellow swashbucklers,
We’ve released another hotfix which now stops crashes that some players were experiencing when a new in-game week started. Here are the details:
Buccaneers! Version 1.0.05
Fixes
- Fixed the AI’s target towns not saving and loading correctly, causing a crash if they attempted to invade a town at the start of an in-game week. Affected saves should be fixed by this patch, and invasions should work correctly going forward.
We apologise to anyone who experienced these crashes, and thank you for your patience while we investigated the cause.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
Changed files in this update