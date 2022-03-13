- Increase HP for non-human target x loops count
- Added current mission objectives at UI top right corner
- Modified player damage intake loop multiplier from 0.25 to 0.2 (less damage)
- Modified visual appearance a bit
- Fixed damage multiplier text show wrongly at top right corner UI
- Fixed Jammer wave error on last update 12
- Fixed grenade and shooting spamming tap clashing error
Changed files in this update