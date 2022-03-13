 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 13 March 2022

Patch 13

Share · View all patches · Build 8362043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increase HP for non-human target x loops count
  • Added current mission objectives at UI top right corner
  • Modified player damage intake loop multiplier from 0.25 to 0.2 (less damage)
  • Modified visual appearance a bit
  • Fixed damage multiplier text show wrongly at top right corner UI
  • Fixed Jammer wave error on last update 12
  • Fixed grenade and shooting spamming tap clashing error

FOLLOW XENOAISAM STUDIO

For tiny news / update / something
Discord : https://discord.gg/NddQqDt
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/xenoaisamstudio/

You guys can join the Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Group Page if didnt join yet:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1758950

Also you can join the chat for instant talk, anything;
https://s.team/chat/hQu5CcbP

Changed files in this update

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.