Alchemistry update for 13 March 2022

Various improvements

Third small update containing various ideas/reports from players :)

Improvements:

  • #1398 - Challenges: fast restart button
  • #1392 - Re-send score once a while, because steam doesn't accept requests every time, or server might be down
  • #1405 - Spoiler free guide, containing only item list
  • Improve Dutch (NL) translation

Fixes:

  • #1407 - Not able to finish sandbox without quit/resume sometimes, it stucks to 257/259

Check out roadmap for next updates: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap

