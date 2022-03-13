Various improvements

Hi !
Third small update containing various ideas/reports from players :)
Improvements:
- #1398 - Challenges: fast restart button
- #1392 - Re-send score once a while, because steam doesn't accept requests every time, or server might be down
- #1405 - Spoiler free guide, containing only item list
- Improve Dutch (NL) translation
Fixes:
- #1407 - Not able to finish sandbox without quit/resume sometimes, it stucks to 257/259
Check out roadmap for next updates: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap
