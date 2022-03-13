Test[v0.0.16]
- Changed : The Tornado Prestige system has changed significantly. First, each time you perform a Tornado Prestige, you will receive a larger reward depending on the number of times you perform the Tornado Prestige.
Second, each time you perform a Tornado Prestige, the required r value increases.
Third, each Tornado Prestige will unlock special rewards such as unlocking content. For example, challenge content will be unlocked gradually.
However, since we are in test mode now, all challenges are still unlocked as before.
- Changed : Parameters a, b, and k no longer affect battle stats, respectively.
- Changed : You now have a 100% chance of getting your battle rewards.Instead, the amount of parameters obtained is now variable.
- Balanced : A difficulty level has been added to the battle. The difficulty level increases when all rewards are obtained. When you remake a reward, the difficulty level will be initialized.
- Added : Rarities have been added to the rewards. Rare items will now be displayed in light blue and very rare items in orange.
- Changed : Rewards for the Drain Challenge
- Fixed : Delta p is cutting off
- Fixed : Reccurence Equation is clear to understand (I mean A_{i-1} was harder to understand)"
