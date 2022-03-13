 Skip to content

Coral Drive update for 13 March 2022

Update for Mar 13

Share · View all patches · Build 8361895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an transition error during Day 2 Script
  2. Fixed an error which Client does not run in Steam Platform

We apologize for inital error of Coral Drive, and we are going to fix those error with the utmost effort.
With Best regards, Happy Daram.

Changed files in this update

코랄드라이브 콘텐츠 Depot 1895761
