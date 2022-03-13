Build 80 - SubBuild 2022.3.13

Changes :
- Animation : changed how the stretching anims make the player move, so it looks more natural (it's still a bit mechanical, but before the player was moving before the legs move, and was standing still when the legs were moving :sweat: )
Bug Fixes :
- AI : the CPU could have his animation desync if he changed his mind about his next strike
- Gameplay : the stretching anims weren't triggered when standing still or nearly still, so they were barely triggering at all
- Gameplay : the sliding anims could make your player stops to move too early
- Animation : removed another strike jerking when missing the ball
- Online : raised the timeout of the Connection Test, which should avoid a wrong initialization for people requiring the Push-Through server
