Tennis Elbow 4 update for 13 March 2022

Build 80 - SubBuild 2022.3.13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes :

  • Animation : changed how the stretching anims make the player move, so it looks more natural (it's still a bit mechanical, but before the player was moving before the legs move, and was standing still when the legs were moving :sweat: )

Bug Fixes :

  • AI : the CPU could have his animation desync if he changed his mind about his next strike
  • Gameplay : the stretching anims weren't triggered when standing still or nearly still, so they were barely triggering at all
  • Gameplay : the sliding anims could make your player stops to move too early
  • Animation : removed another strike jerking when missing the ball
  • Online : raised the timeout of the Connection Test, which should avoid a wrong initialization for people requiring the Push-Through server

