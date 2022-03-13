 Skip to content

Sausage Fest update for 13 March 2022

Sausage Fest - Officially Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8361723

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, as you may have noticed, we officially released Sausage Fest. I added a new patch recently as well to fix any server issues that users may encounter so feel free to let me know. The game is fully playable and has enough content for a full release but we will continue to add more content that you may suggest on our Discord server. All information on where to contact us is on our site.

Changed files in this update

Sausage Fest Main Depot Depot 1315662
  • Loading history…
Sausage Fest Main Depot MacOS Depot 1315663
  • Loading history…
