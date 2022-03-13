 Skip to content

Electron update for 13 March 2022

Nightly Build #29 - March 12, 2022

Good Evening Pilots!

Tonight's update brings several feature improvements, including cargo splitting, bug fixes and more.
For details please visit the[ website.](electron.triangle4.com)

Happy flying!!!

