Build 8361388 · Last edited 13 March 2022 – 05:06:18 UTC

Changed the message type in Nokkpond, so the player can not avoid an important message.

Fixed a text in the start menu that was not anchored properly.

Hopefully 21:9 should work ok. Please give feedback if it misbehaves, as it was done by emulating a widescreen on 16:9!