Black Ice update for 13 March 2022

0.9.163 - 3/12/22 - Pizza Delivery

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

By community request, I've uploaded this build earlier than I'd planned, just so y'all can get the new stuff as soon as possible!

  • Added a very special unique item reward to the Machiavelli's Pizza questline
  • Added World Shortcut Tele-Porters - to/from the Arcade, find them in the world to unlock them
  • Added (large) XP rewards to all Missions
  • AI which are blocked by a player or AI while spawning will now try to spawn on another spawn point
  • Mission rewarded credits now properly account for game difficulty level
  • Mission inbox sorting now prioritizes Unread vs objectives
  • Added a Total Unlocks progress bar in the unlock screen
  • Improved framerate dramatically when Loot Find powerups are nearby
  • Other minor framerate improvements (for ESD executables etc)
  • Extra Charges on weapons which reload an entire clip now increase the reloaded amount too, so that you always reload the whole clip
  • Fixed gambling shop color again
  • Added a few new loading screen backgrounds, which now are chosen randomly
  • Quests, Courier missions, and Ambushes now try to drop the reward directly in your inventory, then cache, then on the ground as a last resort
  • Improved AI pathing in the crane area near Oshiro
  • Fixed courier missions not showing the countdown timer properly

