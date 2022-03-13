 Skip to content

Brookhaven update for 13 March 2022

HotFix 1.0.8

  • New Feature: Backup Saves can be found in your Brookhaven folder now.
  • New Feature: Hat Vendor in the Unwritten Desert.
  • Enhanced Feature: Druid Circle increases daily chance for Faery Visitor.
  • Added New Hats for the player to wear (Yule Hat and Dog Ears).
  • Added Mouse-Left click as an option for starting dialogue (instead of only spacebar).
  • Increased Monster spawn rates in the Forest.
  • Increased Tree spawn rates in the Forest and Crossroads.
  • Reworded a few item descriptions for clarity.
  • Added more information on the Building Page for the Barn/Coop Upgrades.
  • Prevented special events from occurring on holidays and the first day of the season.
  • Removed ‘City Under Siege' from the quest book.
  • Re-worked the gamepad controllers for tilling soil, sowing crops, watering crops, planting trees, placing machines, and placing furniture. Highly requested for it to work this new way instead.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter

