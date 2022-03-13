-- Removed Squizards from the 4th Circle (they will come back reworked).
-- Improved performance.
-- Increased Red Gem gain when finishing a run and when levelling up custom heroes.
-- Changed Shield Throw (now works by charges instead of seconds).
-- Changed Swamp alliance (Swamp units gain 40 shield whenever a unit is inflicted by a unique ailment.)
-- Changed skill Serve (Heals 50 Health to its ally with the highest Health.)
-- Fixed Secret Stash card pulling a dummy card from the pool.
-- Fixed alliances sometimes not loading with the right stack amount.
-- Fixed Eagle Eye's wrong value.
-- Fixed multiple manual targeting consuming all targeting charges.
-- Fixed keybinding screen not showing bottom.
-- Fixed taunts making units lose the manual targeting command.
-- Changed Bless card's cost from 2 to 1, value from 1/2 to 2/3, and added Stable.
-- Added option to clone custom Heroes for a fee.
-- Added turn counter.
Hadean Tactics update for 13 March 2022
Patch 0.4.9
