Ring of Titans update for 13 March 2022

v0.39 Patch Notes

Build 8361270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.39 ( Mar 12th, 2022 )
General Changes

  • The pit arena no longer has a bridge. :O
  • Eye of Shadow now spawns in the arena maps and must be picked up instead of automatically applying to everyone in the arena.
  • Eye of Shadow now lasts 18 seconds (up from 15 seconds).
  • Loss of obols/exp/rating should now be nearly impossible.
  • The mature language filter no longer filters out words like class.
  • Effects and floating text no longer appear on invisible units.
  • Tweaked matchmaking so that higher ranked players should find matches slightly faster.
  • Added a setting (in UI settings) to enable a third action bar on the right with 14 more action slots.
  • Added settings (in UI settings) to enable/disable/scale/move the chat window.
  • Added settings to customize the scale/offset of diminishing return & cooldown indicators on unit frames.
    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue preventing mouseover skills from working on unit frames with the cursor over them.
    Balance Changes
    Volen
  • Smoke Bomb and Shadow Crawl now have a max duration of 40 seconds.
  • Shadow Crawl and Shadow Elusion are no longer on the global cooldown.
    Tarcza
  • Menacing Blow now deals 9 damage (up from 8).
  • Power Strike now deals 12 base damage (up from 10).
  • Empowered Shields can now be cancelled, but the cooldown now begins after the effect ends.

