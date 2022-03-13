v0.39 Patch Notes

v0.39 ( Mar 12th, 2022 )
General Changes
- The pit arena no longer has a bridge. :O
- Eye of Shadow now spawns in the arena maps and must be picked up instead of automatically applying to everyone in the arena.
- Eye of Shadow now lasts 18 seconds (up from 15 seconds).
- Loss of obols/exp/rating should now be nearly impossible.
- The mature language filter no longer filters out words like class.
- Effects and floating text no longer appear on invisible units.
- Tweaked matchmaking so that higher ranked players should find matches slightly faster.
- Added a setting (in UI settings) to enable a third action bar on the right with 14 more action slots.
- Added settings (in UI settings) to enable/disable/scale/move the chat window.
- Added settings to customize the scale/offset of diminishing return & cooldown indicators on unit frames.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing mouseover skills from working on unit frames with the cursor over them.
Balance Changes
Volen
- Smoke Bomb and Shadow Crawl now have a max duration of 40 seconds.
- Shadow Crawl and Shadow Elusion are no longer on the global cooldown.
Tarcza
- Menacing Blow now deals 9 damage (up from 8).
- Power Strike now deals 12 base damage (up from 10).
- Empowered Shields can now be cancelled, but the cooldown now begins after the effect ends.
Changed files in this update