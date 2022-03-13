 Skip to content

Red Haze update for 13 March 2022

Fixed a few things from the last patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8361115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue between the disparity difference between people who owned the "Red Haze: Bruises Glimmer in Starlight" expansion for Red Haze & those who didn't, fixed launch issues. Game on Windows should launch fine with Achievements working for all now.

Changed files in this update

Red Haze Content Depot 428861
  • Loading history…
Red Haze - Bruises Glimmer in Starlight (1553270) Depot Depot 1553270
  • Loading history…
