Fixed an issue between the disparity difference between people who owned the "Red Haze: Bruises Glimmer in Starlight" expansion for Red Haze & those who didn't, fixed launch issues. Game on Windows should launch fine with Achievements working for all now.
Red Haze update for 13 March 2022
Fixed a few things from the last patch
