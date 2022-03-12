v0.28 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed some overworld hair sprites not matching the portrait
- Fixed an issue where skills were showing in the wrong slots
- Fixed an issue where monster girls were learning the same skills twice at high level
- Fixed a crash that could occur during the duplicator event if a monster girl didn't any artifacts
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the end turn event when a girl had fainted but had venom moss equipped
- Fixed an issue with screenshake never ending
- Fixed the Padded coat activating when dealing damage to enemies
- Fixed issue where milestones were not drawing correctly
- Fixed an issue where the health bar and energy bar could overflow for 1 frame on the map
- Fixed an issue where the health bar could overflow for 1 frame in battle
- Fixed the final boss creating infinite screenshake and having long animation times
- Fixed the flood animation
- Fixed an issue where girls above the max level would show level 0 in the week results.
- The golem no longer generates purple orbs and now generates blue orbs
- Fixed gold given being tied to floor index instead of floor number
- Offensive species skills no longer deal damage or apply statuses if they miss.
- Fixed some multi attacks not showing damage numbers
- Resized the size 3 health bar so it fits inside the focus bar.
QoL:
- The laughter sound from punishment has been changed to something less grating
- The level up sound has been changed
Balance:
- Increased gold earned from winning battles and events
- Padded coat now reduces damage as a function of enemy strength instead of by a flat amount.
- Trail mix no longer heals fainted monster girls while traveling
- Wheel shoes now require at least 2 stacks to reduce energy drain to 0.
- Reorganized skill learn order to give a back slot an attack sooner
- The golem generates more orbs when using gem glow
- Crystal armor now gives percent max health armor
- Orange Overflow base burn has been increased
- Red Overflow now deals damage in addition to applying bleed
Changed files in this update