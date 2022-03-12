 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 12 March 2022

v0.28 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed some overworld hair sprites not matching the portrait
  • Fixed an issue where skills were showing in the wrong slots
  • Fixed an issue where monster girls were learning the same skills twice at high level
  • Fixed a crash that could occur during the duplicator event if a monster girl didn't any artifacts
  • Fixed a crash that occurred during the end turn event when a girl had fainted but had venom moss equipped
  • Fixed an issue with screenshake never ending
  • Fixed the Padded coat activating when dealing damage to enemies
  • Fixed issue where milestones were not drawing correctly
  • Fixed an issue where the health bar and energy bar could overflow for 1 frame on the map
  • Fixed an issue where the health bar could overflow for 1 frame in battle
  • Fixed the final boss creating infinite screenshake and having long animation times
  • Fixed the flood animation
  • Fixed an issue where girls above the max level would show level 0 in the week results.
  • The golem no longer generates purple orbs and now generates blue orbs
  • Fixed gold given being tied to floor index instead of floor number
  • Offensive species skills no longer deal damage or apply statuses if they miss.
  • Fixed some multi attacks not showing damage numbers
  • Resized the size 3 health bar so it fits inside the focus bar.

QoL:

  • The laughter sound from punishment has been changed to something less grating
  • The level up sound has been changed

Balance:

  • Increased gold earned from winning battles and events
  • Padded coat now reduces damage as a function of enemy strength instead of by a flat amount.
  • Trail mix no longer heals fainted monster girls while traveling
  • Wheel shoes now require at least 2 stacks to reduce energy drain to 0.
  • Reorganized skill learn order to give a back slot an attack sooner
  • The golem generates more orbs when using gem glow
  • Crystal armor now gives percent max health armor
  • Orange Overflow base burn has been increased
  • Red Overflow now deals damage in addition to applying bleed

