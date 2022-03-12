Knights of the Deep - 0.53

Basically setting things that made our Local Multiplayer build better and fixed some new bugs related to the new Poise System
- Fixed a bug when you Lock on a Target and get grabbed the camera constantly spins
- Fixed a bug when character receives damage it doesn't stop the action
- Fixed a bug that stopped effects from appearing when the source of damage is indirectly related to the crustacean (like weapons)
- Added Rumble effect for Controller users (now you can feel the hit)
- Added camera shake to Hits/Parries/Blocks
- Added an image switch on the UI with people using Gamepad/Keyboard (and it changes between in real time if you pass on each)
- Better adjusted the Time Dilation (attacker freezes for a brief moment to make the hit feels right) effect when characters hit each other
