Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 12 March 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.53

Basically setting things that made our Local Multiplayer build better and fixed some new bugs related to the new Poise System

  • Fixed a bug when you Lock on a Target and get grabbed the camera constantly spins
  • Fixed a bug when character receives damage it doesn't stop the action
  • Fixed a bug that stopped effects from appearing when the source of damage is indirectly related to the crustacean (like weapons)
  • Added Rumble effect for Controller users (now you can feel the hit)
  • Added camera shake to Hits/Parries/Blocks
  • Added an image switch on the UI with people using Gamepad/Keyboard (and it changes between in real time if you pass on each)
  • Better adjusted the Time Dilation (attacker freezes for a brief moment to make the hit feels right) effect when characters hit each other

