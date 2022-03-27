v1.2.37 change list

• At Sim difficulty enemy aircraft can now spot your submerged boat. Range decreases to 0 as you approach depth of 60 feet (moddable)
• Play sound cue when torpedo finishes loading
• Prevent multiple crew death sound cues playing at once
• Added option to use Metric instead of Imperial units
• Ascend button/hotkey long-press now surfaces instead of ascending to periscope depth
• Increased Bofors AA gun damage by 20%
• Added distinctive "kerplunk" sound when depth charges hit the water
• Modding: Options>Modding now opens the internal editor directly.
• Modding: Exposed values to adjust number of escorts in a convoy (Game Vars>Convoys)
• Modding: Gray out just the “reset” button instead of entire row for un-modded items
• Fixed bug where single Convoy mission with a very large convoy could immediately end with “Convoy Escaped”
• Fixed sped-up waves during some weather state transitions
• Fixed incorrectly sized spotting range rings for aircraft
• Fixed spelling of Ryukyu's “Ie Island”
• Modding: Fixed not being able to type in decimal point in multi-value Game Var fields
