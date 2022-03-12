Version 0.55509176
🎯 [Engine Mods] Seven kinds of engine modifications have been added. The mod extraction recipe works for these mods as well.
🎯 [Continuum Fragments] The Sp-4 and Mp-4 Fragments have been added. These provide a specific/random modification to an engine.
🎯 [UI] Engine boost events are now shown in the item tooltip.
🎯 [Performance] Significantly improved loading time for clients (when playing COOP).
🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] Changed the recipe used to extract item modifications.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to client content loading (when playing COOP).
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed bugs related to using the Ga Fragment or Ex Fragment on an active or passive drone summoner auxiliary item with a weapon mod.
Changed files in this update