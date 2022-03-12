 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nienix update for 12 March 2022

Engine modifications!

Share · View all patches · Build 8360527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509176

🎯 [Engine Mods] Seven kinds of engine modifications have been added. The mod extraction recipe works for these mods as well.
🎯 [Continuum Fragments] The Sp-4 and Mp-4 Fragments have been added. These provide a specific/random modification to an engine.
🎯 [UI] Engine boost events are now shown in the item tooltip.
🎯 [Performance] Significantly improved loading time for clients (when playing COOP).
🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] Changed the recipe used to extract item modifications.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to client content loading (when playing COOP).
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed bugs related to using the Ga Fragment or Ex Fragment on an active or passive drone summoner auxiliary item with a weapon mod.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.