Super Star Shooter 16 update for 12 March 2022

Update Notes for March 12, 2022

Build 8360427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More performance upgrades:
-Reduced some poly counts.
-Reduced physics collider precision.
-Reduced some graphics settings.

Will be redoing a bunch of UI elements next.

