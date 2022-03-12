Here's the list of changes:
- Fixed ESQ key not being able to open options
- Now you can save the game by pressing 'F8' without going to options
- Fixed Stone Knife not able to destroy plants
- Improved plant fibers pickup detector
- Fixed "Shelter" pink texture
- Fixed weather system not changing to rain or storm
- Added raining particles
- Fixed a problem with some resolutions
- Fixed failed to ignite text not appearing
- Fixed sound lagging when changing ambient sound
- Fixed consuming from an empty loot container
