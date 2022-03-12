 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Deadly Flare update for 12 March 2022

Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8360416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's the list of changes:

  • Fixed ESQ key not being able to open options
  • Now you can save the game by pressing 'F8' without going to options
  • Fixed Stone Knife not able to destroy plants
  • Improved plant fibers pickup detector
  • Fixed "Shelter" pink texture
  • Fixed weather system not changing to rain or storm
  • Added raining particles
  • Fixed a problem with some resolutions
  • Fixed failed to ignite text not appearing
  • Fixed sound lagging when changing ambient sound
  • Fixed consuming from an empty loot container

Changed files in this update

Deadly Flare Content Depot 844391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.