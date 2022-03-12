Patch Notes 1.4.4 Beta Branch

Hey friends! Another update here with the last big new features before we focus on polish/balance and start localizing this thing. Please please PLEASE give us any feedback you’ve got about balance or bugs or anything that’s on your mind!
To join the beta branch:
- Right-click on the game in Steam and select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and enter the password supersecretbetabranch
- Select the beta branch from the dropdown.
- It should update right away! You will know you’re on the beta build if you see a new version number in the lower right on the Roundguard title screen.
- After you start the game up, if your save files don't copy over and you'd like to keep playing with your main game save progress, you can go to C:\Users[your user name]\AppData\LocalLow\Wonderbelly Games\Roundguard and copy/paste the files from the "saves" folder into the "beta" folder.
Now for the details of what’s in the patch:
The Relic of Perseverance
- This is now unlockable by winning Encore rank 3 with any hero. This is a big one! This Relic is essentially “Endless Mode” which has been in the community request pool for a long time. This will let you keep playing after defeating the Act 3 boss by cycling back to The Keep for Act 4 and going through the 3 act loop again as long as you can survive, with player and enemy stats continuing to scale.
- Some unique rules to note here: First, it will add the new Trinket limiter and Wheel of Woes rules no matter which rank you play while it’s equipped. Also, your scores won’t be uploaded to online leaderboards while this is active. Finally, to “Master” this relic, you must survive long enough to complete Act 6. Really curious how tough this threshold is for people, so please give it a try and share your feedback!
New Accessibility Settings
- Game Speed - This essentially slows down (or speeds up if you want to play with that) the physics simulation speed.
- Arachnophobia Mode - This removes all images of spiders from the game (including UI icons), modifies all spider enemies to just be 2 eyed round things with no legs, swaps out spider-y particle effects and sound effects for generic versions.
Polish, Bugs, and Balance
- Encore rank 1 now has Act Boss variety, and Rank 2 adds the trinket limiter to that.
- Renamed rank 3 to Sideshow, and then adjusted higher ranks to display as 3/4/5 (instead of 4/5/6). Now all "Encore" rank rules stack as you go up the ranks, but the Sideshow rules don't.
- Polished Encore menu presentation.
- Fixed final boss little worm butt bits so they no longer get destroyed by some invisible colliders associated with non-damaging properties/skills.
- Fixed new warrior relic bug where startling audio could play when the bomb first loads in.
- Fixed Woe that lets enemies from all depths appear anywhere so now it really includes all the enemies, instead of just the Act 3 ones showing up everywhere.
Changed depots in beta branch