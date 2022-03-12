 Skip to content

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 12 March 2022

Patch 1.4.14.1 - Post Update Bug Fixes

Patch 1.4.14.1 - Post Update Bug Fixes

Build 8360400

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys. Found a few odd bugs in the latest update, so this patch addresses most of them.

Fixed:

  • NPC's stuck in the floor in Ramshackle and Sleepy Haven
  • Maxoph's spell does damage now
  • Player hitbox vs ranged attacks fixed
  • Various job board typos
  • Goblin job board jobs fixed
  • Empowered Frostshard nerfed back to where it's supposed to be
  • Crits no longer do insane damage. Formula fixed.
  • Back hits now do additional damage and even more additional damage with daggers

