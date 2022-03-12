Patch 1.4.14.1 - Post Update Bug Fixes

Hey guys. Found a few odd bugs in the latest update, so this patch addresses most of them.
Fixed:
- NPC's stuck in the floor in Ramshackle and Sleepy Haven
- Maxoph's spell does damage now
- Player hitbox vs ranged attacks fixed
- Various job board typos
- Goblin job board jobs fixed
- Empowered Frostshard nerfed back to where it's supposed to be
- Crits no longer do insane damage. Formula fixed.
- Back hits now do additional damage and even more additional damage with daggers
Changed files in this update