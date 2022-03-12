RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.009

NEW
- Infected Guard enemy.
Improvements
- Many sound effects changed/upgraded for a more immersive experience. For example, different sound effects for collecting different types of loot.
Fixes
- Fixed Stingray homing projectiles not working on roaming enemies outside of combat mode (Story Mode).
- Prevent game pausing if the application loses focus while a multiplayer game start countdown is in progress.
- Fixed "secret area discovered" message being triggered before entering the secret area (near junkyard).
- Fixed co-op network error related to "Blast Mod - Auto" and "Daze Mod - Auto" perks.
Balance
- Reduced spawn rate of sentry bots slightly. Too overwhelming when first reaching Wave 8 in Edge of Doom map, for example.
- Increased Space Duck projectile damage from 7 to 10.
