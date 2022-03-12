 Skip to content

Rogue Shift update for 12 March 2022

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.009

Build 8360386 · Last edited by Wendy

NEW

  • Infected Guard enemy.

Improvements

  • Many sound effects changed/upgraded for a more immersive experience. For example, different sound effects for collecting different types of loot.

Fixes

  • Fixed Stingray homing projectiles not working on roaming enemies outside of combat mode (Story Mode).
  • Prevent game pausing if the application loses focus while a multiplayer game start countdown is in progress.
  • Fixed "secret area discovered" message being triggered before entering the secret area (near junkyard).
  • Fixed co-op network error related to "Blast Mod - Auto" and "Daze Mod - Auto" perks.

Balance

  • Reduced spawn rate of sentry bots slightly. Too overwhelming when first reaching Wave 8 in Edge of Doom map, for example.
  • Increased Space Duck projectile damage from 7 to 10.

