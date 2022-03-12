- Changed matchmaking to poll every 1 second instead of every 5 seconds
- Fixed a bug where you can accept a match more than once causing a matchmaking error
- Should now get into games faster if both players except the queue instead of waiting the full 15 seconds
- Disabled joining training range whilst in a party for now so people don't get caught in the bug where party members aren't taken into games
- Motion blur options added
- Added shadow to rounds won at the top of the HUD in arena
- Added 'Press {keybind} to open shop on the info reminder when spawning
- Added a fade out to the reminder rather than instantly disappearing
- More error checks added to matchmaking
- Potentially fixed an issue where alt tabbing back into the game and accepting the match would result in an error
- Potentially fixed an issue where you would crash when alt-f4ing the game
- Potentially fixed an issue where you could queue and never be in the queue (If you cancel a search and get, a message similar to 'Ticket was null or empty')
- IF return to search, don't reset time elapsed to 0
- Added 'Stats only work in quick play games' to the challenges tab in the armoury
- Matchmaking estimated wait time has been hidden for now to avoid confusion
Project Sparrow update for 12 March 2022
Hotfix 0.1.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update