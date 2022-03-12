 Skip to content

Project Sparrow update for 12 March 2022

Hotfix 0.1.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed matchmaking to poll every 1 second instead of every 5 seconds
  • Fixed a bug where you can accept a match more than once causing a matchmaking error
  • Should now get into games faster if both players except the queue instead of waiting the full 15 seconds
  • Disabled joining training range whilst in a party for now so people don't get caught in the bug where party members aren't taken into games
  • Motion blur options added
  • Added shadow to rounds won at the top of the HUD in arena
  • Added 'Press {keybind} to open shop on the info reminder when spawning
  • Added a fade out to the reminder rather than instantly disappearing
  • More error checks added to matchmaking
  • Potentially fixed an issue where alt tabbing back into the game and accepting the match would result in an error
  • Potentially fixed an issue where you would crash when alt-f4ing the game
  • Potentially fixed an issue where you could queue and never be in the queue (If you cancel a search and get, a message similar to 'Ticket was null or empty')
  • IF return to search, don't reset time elapsed to 0
  • Added 'Stats only work in quick play games' to the challenges tab in the armoury
  • Matchmaking estimated wait time has been hidden for now to avoid confusion

