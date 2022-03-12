FIXED - Guard moose is missing 1 pixel on his nose showing the red of the car behind
FIXED - QWERTY UI setting is so far off centre it overlaps the arrow
PATCHED - Very occasionally, the guard’s shadows don’t match the environment at all
CHANGED - Made items much more affordable
CHANGED - Made orca plush less affordable
CHANGED - Magnetism effect is stronger initially
Out of Order update for 12 March 2022
Minor tweaks and fixes
Changed files in this update