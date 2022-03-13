3/13 Spirit Detective update notice

Dear Agent,
The update is expected to take 30 minutes at 09:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 3/13. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
【 Balance adjustment 】
- Slightly reduced the accelerations and durations of the immortalizer
- Increased the casting time of agent Nangong Yichen's main star skill
- Elemental energy shards will not disappear in match mode, but will disappear after 3 minutes in Rank mode
[BUG fix]
- Rectify the problem that matching and ranking cannot enter the peer office
- Fixed an issue where using two abilities immediately after a normal attack would cause general attacks to fail
- Fixed an issue where characters could not interact with doors when they were already prompted to do so
- Fixed an issue where key Settings could be bound to the same key
- Fixed an issue where "duplicate keys exist" would be displayed if the same key is selected when replacing key Settings
- Fixed an issue where "Selected repeated keys" would play when the key Settings were not met
- Fixed the issue that the live broadcast page would appear in the selection screen after the match was started
- Fixed the issue that some items could not be sent to team members after purchase due to the abnormal function of the clan shop
