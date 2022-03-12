 Skip to content

STHELL update for 12 March 2022

Full Controller Support

Share · View all patches · Build 8360121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! Thanks to your feedbacks, we added full controller support to STHELL.
We deliberately didn't add rumble, at least for now, cause basically you would have a non stop vibrating controller in your hands, due to the heavy non stop shooting nature of the game.
We also added settings for iron sight sensibilty as well.
Enjoy the game!

