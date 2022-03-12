 Skip to content

PowerSlave Exhumed update for 12 March 2022

Update #1 is available now!

Build 8360028

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

We have a new update available now for PowerSlave Exhumed that addresses a collection of issues:

  • Set's Arena exit door no longer remains locked when respawning from a checkpoint while Set is dead
  • Entering a level with a negative health value (or 0) will now spawn you with minimum HP
  • Drop platforms now crushes player if standing under it
  • Level editor now exposed on PC
  • Impact flame projectiles against water surfaces (flamethrower can't go through water now)
  • [Improved fire actor offsets when spawning
  • Removed bad sprite frame on cobra staff that consists of a old/obsolete sprite
  • Darkening Strength option now behaves correctly when set to higher values
  • Changed hitscan calculations, now uses accurate bounding box tests to make dodging projectiles in narrow hallways easier
  • Added Gyro support
  • Added Invert Mouse option
  • Added fix to keeping trace-moving actors inside sectors
  • Added text scrolling for inventory item descriptions
  • Fixed double jump exploit
  • Fixed Gorge checkpoint issues
  • Fixed Anisotropic Filtering on Vulkan
  • Fixed bad portals in the Karnak Sanctuary and Kilmaat Haunt stages
  • Fixed a crash that occurred if the intro screens were skipped too fast
  • Various fixes to localized texts

We hope you enjoy the update!

Daniel G.
Nightdive Studios

