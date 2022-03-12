Update #1 is available now!

Hello Everyone,
We have a new update available now for PowerSlave Exhumed that addresses a collection of issues:
- Set's Arena exit door no longer remains locked when respawning from a checkpoint while Set is dead
- Entering a level with a negative health value (or 0) will now spawn you with minimum HP
- Drop platforms now crushes player if standing under it
- Level editor now exposed on PC
- Impact flame projectiles against water surfaces (flamethrower can't go through water now)
- [Improved fire actor offsets when spawning
- Removed bad sprite frame on cobra staff that consists of a old/obsolete sprite
- Darkening Strength option now behaves correctly when set to higher values
- Changed hitscan calculations, now uses accurate bounding box tests to make dodging projectiles in narrow hallways easier
- Added Gyro support
- Added Invert Mouse option
- Added fix to keeping trace-moving actors inside sectors
- Added text scrolling for inventory item descriptions
- Fixed double jump exploit
- Fixed Gorge checkpoint issues
- Fixed Anisotropic Filtering on Vulkan
- Fixed bad portals in the Karnak Sanctuary and Kilmaat Haunt stages
- Fixed a crash that occurred if the intro screens were skipped too fast
- Various fixes to localized texts
We hope you enjoy the update!
Daniel G.
Nightdive Studios
