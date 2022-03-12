 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Buccaneers! update for 12 March 2022

Patch 1.0.04 Released: Hotfix for British new game start.

Share · View all patches · Build 8360023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow swashbucklers,

We’ve released a small hotfix for a bug introduced in yesterday’s patch, including the following changes:

Buccaneers! Version 1.0.04

Changes

  • Added additional failsafes to try to prevent a crash that sometimes occurs when a new in-game week begins. If you still experience crashes like this, please let us know.

Fixes

  • Fixed the wrong ships spawning at the start of Trial By Fire after joining the British. If you saw a friendly encounter with two British brigs and chose “Move to greet them”, you will need to start a new game for the correct encounter to spawn.

Happy pirating! 🏴‍☠️

Changed files in this update

Buccaneers! Windows Depot 1148561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.