Patch 1.0.04 Released: Hotfix for British new game start.

Fellow swashbucklers,
We’ve released a small hotfix for a bug introduced in yesterday’s patch, including the following changes:
Buccaneers! Version 1.0.04
Changes
- Added additional failsafes to try to prevent a crash that sometimes occurs when a new in-game week begins. If you still experience crashes like this, please let us know.
Fixes
- Fixed the wrong ships spawning at the start of Trial By Fire after joining the British. If you saw a friendly encounter with two British brigs and chose “Move to greet them”, you will need to start a new game for the correct encounter to spawn.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
