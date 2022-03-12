 Skip to content

Beat Invaders update for 12 March 2022

Minor Patch 1.0.5 - Patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I received a report for a game-stuck causing bug when meteors passed by in certain situations.
As this is a major annoyance, I patched this problem with this minor patch.

I hope you have a great time and please let me know if you encounter any problems!

Cheers
Raffa

Patch 1.0.5 - Patch notes (Minor Patch)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where an avoided Meteroid caused the game to not spawn the next wave.
  • Fixed a bug where the game over screen caused problems or crash the game.

