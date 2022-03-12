Minor Patch 1.0.5 - Patch notes

Hey everyone!
I received a report for a game-stuck causing bug when meteors passed by in certain situations.
As this is a major annoyance, I patched this problem with this minor patch.
I hope you have a great time and please let me know if you encounter any problems!
Cheers
Raffa
Patch 1.0.5 - Patch notes (Minor Patch)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where an avoided Meteroid caused the game to not spawn the next wave.
- Fixed a bug where the game over screen caused problems or crash the game.
Changed files in this update