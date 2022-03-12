[v1.1.1] Restart Turn, Custom Rules and many fixes

New Features & Improvements
- Ability to restart the turn (undoes everything since beginning of the turn)
- Better distinction between Mana types (crystal/essence/ambient)
- Location interaction info now shows Enemies final stats (accounting for buffs and fortifications)
- Show Blessings and Followers as icons below cards panel (bottom right)
- Show Wounded + Exhausted Followers on Pause & Campfire screens
- Added Special Location Market cards to Campfire & Pause Screen
- Rebalanced XP for a bunch of low-XP enemies
- Added ability to File a feedback from Home and Pause menus
- Added custom rules in Game Option to clear Movement and Leadership points on Battle Start
- Invert reputation discount display to prevent confusion (+2/-2)
- Minor cards and other texts updates
- Added explanation about 'Pause' (Esc) screen in Tutorials
- Minor tweaks to tutorials
- Removed backquote shortcut for market which was redundant with '4'
Fixes
- Fixed Prowess + Arcane Language combo should not improve attacks generated by Prowess spawner
- Fixed computation & display of hand size bonus for conquered citadels and kraks
- Fixed Arcane Mimicry + Crystal siege combo not generating mana until commit/end of turn
- Fixed double application of passive unit skill effects after commit (ex: Holy Slayer Ring)
- Fixed Holy Slayer Ring should also double follower attacks
- Fixed Restoring battle should not draw new summoned enemies
- Fixed Double counting of wounds during some effect payment
- Fixed Restarting a Battle loses the Benediction state/mana
- Fixed buttons that would emit sound even when muted
- Fixed occasional errors with Steam Achievements
- Fixed Cards like "Use Move as Attack" clearing its own state
- Fixed Benediction UI state not always refreshed when changing benediction
- Fixed occasional crash in Pause screen
- Fixed tooltips remaining open on Tutorial and Map screen
