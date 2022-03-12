 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 12 March 2022

[v1.1.1] Restart Turn, Custom Rules and many fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Improvements

  • Ability to restart the turn (undoes everything since beginning of the turn)
  • Better distinction between Mana types (crystal/essence/ambient)
  • Location interaction info now shows Enemies final stats (accounting for buffs and fortifications)
  • Show Blessings and Followers as icons below cards panel (bottom right)
  • Show Wounded + Exhausted Followers on Pause & Campfire screens
  • Added Special Location Market cards to Campfire & Pause Screen
  • Rebalanced XP for a bunch of low-XP enemies
  • Added ability to File a feedback from Home and Pause menus
  • Added custom rules in Game Option to clear Movement and Leadership points on Battle Start
  • Invert reputation discount display to prevent confusion (+2/-2)
  • Minor cards and other texts updates
  • Added explanation about 'Pause' (Esc) screen in Tutorials
  • Minor tweaks to tutorials
  • Removed backquote shortcut for market which was redundant with '4'

Fixes

  • Fixed Prowess + Arcane Language combo should not improve attacks generated by Prowess spawner
  • Fixed computation & display of hand size bonus for conquered citadels and kraks
  • Fixed Arcane Mimicry + Crystal siege combo not generating mana until commit/end of turn
  • Fixed double application of passive unit skill effects after commit (ex: Holy Slayer Ring)
  • Fixed Holy Slayer Ring should also double follower attacks
  • Fixed Restoring battle should not draw new summoned enemies
  • Fixed Double counting of wounds during some effect payment
  • Fixed Restarting a Battle loses the Benediction state/mana
  • Fixed buttons that would emit sound even when muted
  • Fixed occasional errors with Steam Achievements
  • Fixed Cards like "Use Move as Attack" clearing its own state
  • Fixed Benediction UI state not always refreshed when changing benediction
  • Fixed occasional crash in Pause screen
  • Fixed tooltips remaining open on Tutorial and Map screen

