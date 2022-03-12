A.I. Traffic BETA Update

Quick update for the A.I. Traffic BETA
A.I. Traffic are now visible on the RADAR and leave a green trail as they move. This works much like a real RADAR and gives an indication of not only direction but also speed - e.g. the longer the trail the faster the vessel is moving.
Increased the number of active A.I. vessels from 10 to 20!
Minor fixes to A.I. to stop them getting stuck at waypoints.
Adjusted the initial spawn criteria so that they can spawn within visual range when the game starts. This allows traffic to appear near the player straight away. Placement is random so sometimes there might be a lot of traffic nearby, sometimes they might be a long way away.
Tweaked the wake trails of A.I. vessels as they are quite CPU intensive.
Next thing is to get the other current vessels added to the A.I. list
