Fixed an issue related to the Tier III Runestone drop table crashing the game if you had gotten all but one of the Tier III Runestones
DarkSpar update for 12 March 2022
Patch 1.02d Runestone drop bugfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update