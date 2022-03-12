- If you visited the Mansus too often, your save would eventually eat your memory and crash. On brand but no fun. Fixed
- Fixed another Mansus-related crash.
- Fixed another angle on the 'Gryla' bug.
- Stacked cards aspects don't show multiplied by stack total in the info window
- Double-click or right-click to send will now rememeber the card's original location.
Cultist Simulator update for 12 March 2022
2022.3.k.1 KNOTGARDEN
