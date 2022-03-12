 Skip to content

Beat Invaders update for 12 March 2022

Patch 1.0.4 - Full patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

this is just a minor patch to squish some bugs.
If you have an eye for details, you noticed I changed the version format - This will stay this way from now on 😃

I hope you enjoy the game!

Cheers
Raffa

Patch 1.0.4 - Full patch notes (Minor Patch)

Features and Balancing:

  • Added a checkbox to the Option menu to swap the Fire and Dash buttons on Controllers
  • Improved the behaviour and efficiency of the Micro Missiles.
  • Slightly improved the efficiency of Hunterswarm Missiles (the ones that are spawned when a Drone group is eliminated)
  • Added a small delay before the shot of an Enemy Shooter

Bugfixes and Adjustments:

  • Fixed a bug where the Analog Stick won't work in the Upgrade screen.
  • Fixed Drones that spawned during the Upgrade screen.
  • Fixed the difficulty buttons having multiple selections after starting the game.
  • Fixed a bug where the entered name was not added to the local high score or the name input field was not shown after a run.
  • Fixed a bug where a Meteroid was instantly removed when touching the Player or a Convoy Freighter.
  • Fixed a problem with the "Traitor" Achievement.
  • Fixed a bug with the Hyperbeam: It shot too early the first time when picked up and Shoot was held down.
  • Slightly reduced the Micro Missile shot volume.

