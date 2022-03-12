Hey everyone!
this is just a minor patch to squish some bugs.
If you have an eye for details, you noticed I changed the version format - This will stay this way from now on 😃
I hope you enjoy the game!
Cheers
Raffa
Patch 1.0.4 - Full patch notes (Minor Patch)
Features and Balancing:
- Added a checkbox to the Option menu to swap the Fire and Dash buttons on Controllers
- Improved the behaviour and efficiency of the Micro Missiles.
- Slightly improved the efficiency of Hunterswarm Missiles (the ones that are spawned when a Drone group is eliminated)
- Added a small delay before the shot of an Enemy Shooter
Bugfixes and Adjustments:
- Fixed a bug where the Analog Stick won't work in the Upgrade screen.
- Fixed Drones that spawned during the Upgrade screen.
- Fixed the difficulty buttons having multiple selections after starting the game.
- Fixed a bug where the entered name was not added to the local high score or the name input field was not shown after a run.
- Fixed a bug where a Meteroid was instantly removed when touching the Player or a Convoy Freighter.
- Fixed a problem with the "Traitor" Achievement.
- Fixed a bug with the Hyperbeam: It shot too early the first time when picked up and Shoot was held down.
- Slightly reduced the Micro Missile shot volume.
