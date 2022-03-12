EA patch 1.07

Hello everyone, due to some malignant bugs in the update last week, a small patch has been updated to fix these bugs and few new stuff added. The following is the update content:
-
When the mouse is placed on the general roster, its card surface will now be displayed
-
Fixed the bug that clicking Xia Houdun will cause 15 damage to all enemies
-
Fixed the bug that the next level cannot be selected after entering the city of the second level
-
Visual effects of Zhang Fei and Guan Yu have been added
-
Fixed the bug that the interface displayed after obtaining the booty in the event interface was mixed with the map
-
Fixed the bug that the halberd infantry's against Yan Baihu defense intention could not cause 15 damage
-
Set the upper hand limit, which is currently 10
-
Now when you play a card, the damage you can do will be displayed on the enemy's blood bar
-
Added a new map of the second level
-
Fixed the bug that some cavalry of Cao Cao camp reported wrong command value and damage when they drew the Eight trigrams
-
Fix the bug of opening the market interface to report an error when there is a black market token
Please continue to give me feedback. Whether it's a bug or balance, I'll try my best to modify and improve the game. Thank you~
Changed files in this update