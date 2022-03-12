 Skip to content

Three Kingdom: The Journey update for 12 March 2022

EA patch 1.07

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, due to some malignant bugs in the update last week, a small patch has been updated to fix these bugs and few new stuff added. The following is the update content:

  1. When the mouse is placed on the general roster, its card surface will now be displayed

  2. Fixed the bug that clicking Xia Houdun will cause 15 damage to all enemies

  3. Fixed the bug that the next level cannot be selected after entering the city of the second level

  4. Visual effects of Zhang Fei and Guan Yu have been added

  5. Fixed the bug that the interface displayed after obtaining the booty in the event interface was mixed with the map

  6. Fixed the bug that the halberd infantry's against Yan Baihu defense intention could not cause 15 damage

  7. Set the upper hand limit, which is currently 10

  8. Now when you play a card, the damage you can do will be displayed on the enemy's blood bar

  9. Added a new map of the second level

  10. Fixed the bug that some cavalry of Cao Cao camp reported wrong command value and damage when they drew the Eight trigrams

  11. Fix the bug of opening the market interface to report an error when there is a black market token

Please continue to give me feedback. Whether it's a bug or balance, I'll try my best to modify and improve the game. Thank you~

Changed files in this update

Three Kingdom: End of Dong Content Depot 1314771
