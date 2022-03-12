 Skip to content

Hope Trigger update for 12 March 2022

Update Version 1.26

Build 8359385

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News :

1.Add the first half area of Guilty forest.
2.Add new monsters
3.Add a new magic - Thunder Roar.
4.Add new enchanting jewels -- Critical chance, Critical damage.

