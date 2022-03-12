Update Version 1.26

News :
1.Add the first half area of Guilty forest.
2.Add new monsters
3.Add a new magic - Thunder Roar.
4.Add new enchanting jewels -- Critical chance, Critical damage.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
News :
1.Add the first half area of Guilty forest.
2.Add new monsters
3.Add a new magic - Thunder Roar.
4.Add new enchanting jewels -- Critical chance, Critical damage.
Changed files in this update