Try To Fall Asleep update for 12 March 2022

Patch notes - 0.4.1d

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening players,

Today we're releasing a nice patch (0.4.1d) for Try to Fall Asleep! Here's what's included in the patch:

  • In the falling asleep segments, fixed a glitch where exiting the blanket too soon would cause the camera to get elevated above the blanket.
  • Made the hiding in blanket animations a bit smoother.
  • Fixed the Discord invite.
  • Tweaked the moon light colors for the first and second dream.
  • Slightly tweaked the post-processing effects for all scenes.
  • Made it possible to seamlessly switch between gamepad and K&M in the main menu. The cursor will now properly appear whenever the game will detect any mouse input.
  • Added a new secret.

If you find anything else, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".

Goodnight!

AD team

