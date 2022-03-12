Patch notes - 0.4.1d

Good evening players,
Today we're releasing a nice patch (0.4.1d) for Try to Fall Asleep! Here's what's included in the patch:
- In the falling asleep segments, fixed a glitch where exiting the blanket too soon would cause the camera to get elevated above the blanket.
- Made the hiding in blanket animations a bit smoother.
- Fixed the Discord invite.
- Tweaked the moon light colors for the first and second dream.
- Slightly tweaked the post-processing effects for all scenes.
- Made it possible to seamlessly switch between gamepad and K&M in the main menu. The cursor will now properly appear whenever the game will detect any mouse input.
- Added a new secret.
If you find anything else, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".
Goodnight!
AD team
Changed files in this update