Game Update, 12 March 2022

New Features:
-
When setting the game to windowed mode, it will remember that and continue being windowed for the next visits
-
Add a small toolbar in windowed mode to allow moving the game
-
Chat History has been added! Click on the new icon in the chat input to see all the recent messages in the room
-
Profanity Filter
- A Profanity Filter has been added for room names and player names, to ensure a more clean language for all ages playing the game
- An optional Profanity Filter setting has been added. Enable it to censor bad or sensitive words. For now, it defaults to disabled, but we will probably default it to be enabled in the future.
Bug Fixes:
- Send a small warning about the daily reset before it happens.
Changed files in this update