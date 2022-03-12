 Skip to content

Idle Spiral Playtest update for 12 March 2022

Test[v0.0.15]

Test[v0.0.15]

  • Changed : The battle system has been completely redesigned! Rewards earned in battle are pre-determined and you, in turn, earn those rewards. By quitting the battle once, you can re-generate your rewards, but your reward progress will be reset. Sometimes rewards even appear rare! We would appreciate it if you could tell us if any element is too strong OR too weak, as the balance has not yet been fully adjusted.
  • Fixed : In Drain Challenge, the negative multiplier is also affected by other delta r multipliers.
  • Fixed : Challenge reward for extra tornado prestige points doesn't work

