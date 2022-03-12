 Skip to content

Zombie Survivors update for 12 March 2022

Zombie Survivors 0.8.4 Deckbuilding UI update

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The ui for the deck building aspect of the game has been reworked to be more obvious.
Players now have 6 Weapon slots (red) and 6 Item slots (blue)

when leveling up, you can now choose to throw out item or weapons, to make room for new ones.

