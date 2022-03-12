Zombie Survivors 0.8.4 Deckbuilding UI update

The ui for the deck building aspect of the game has been reworked to be more obvious.
Players now have 6 Weapon slots (red) and 6 Item slots (blue)
when leveling up, you can now choose to throw out item or weapons, to make room for new ones.
