 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Papertris update for 12 March 2022

Update 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 8358959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes 1.02:

The duration of the blocking cubes in 2 player mode has been increased from 5 to 9 to make it even more challenging for the opponent.

In addition, some small bugs in the controls have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Papertris Depot 1633641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.