 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Oraxum Trials update for 12 March 2022

Version 0.9.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8358871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • "Siphon" talent - convert a percentage of balanced corruption into money
  • Hint for corruption absorb tutorial
  • Help/Settings/Pause tutorial
  • Command-line arguments to reset various game elements (see post in Steam discussions)

Changed

  • Made generational wealth talent cheaper
  • Performance optimizing

Fixed

  • Talent reset for generational wealth & time warp max time
  • Energy bar UI jumping around because of auto-sell
  • Pneuma per second display when time warp active
  • Refund price for tier 2/3 crystals

Changed files in this update

Oraxum Trials Depot Depot 742972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.