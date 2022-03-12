Version 0.9.8

Added
- "Siphon" talent - convert a percentage of balanced corruption into money
- Hint for corruption absorb tutorial
- Help/Settings/Pause tutorial
- Command-line arguments to reset various game elements (see post in Steam discussions)
Changed
- Made generational wealth talent cheaper
- Performance optimizing
Fixed
- Talent reset for generational wealth & time warp max time
- Energy bar UI jumping around because of auto-sell
- Pneuma per second display when time warp active
- Refund price for tier 2/3 crystals
