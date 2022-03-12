- Game State Integration now requires the command-line option "-gamestateintegration" to function. This is because there can be a per-frame performance impact to using game state integration.
Dota 2 update for 12 March 2022
Dota 2 Update - March 11th, 2022 (ClientVersion 5208)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View Dota2 game tracking changes `8430d135fb` for this build on GitHub
