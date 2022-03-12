 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 12 March 2022

UPDATE V0.9.3: The Herald of Winter

12 March 2022

  • Added a new boss: The Herald of Winter.
  • Added a Codex Entry for the new boss.
  • Added new passives for the new Boss.
  • Added a new encounter in the Explore the Ark event.
  • Added a way to save and load your character appereance, even between runs.
  • Changed the main song of the game and added a new one for the boss.
  • Added new Passive Icons for Cursed Mark, Heavy Strike and Library of Knowledge.

