- Added a new boss: The Herald of Winter.
- Added a Codex Entry for the new boss.
- Added new passives for the new Boss.
- Added a new encounter in the Explore the Ark event.
- Added a way to save and load your character appereance, even between runs.
- Changed the main song of the game and added a new one for the boss.
- Added new Passive Icons for Cursed Mark, Heavy Strike and Library of Knowledge.
Tournament Ark update for 12 March 2022
UPDATE V0.9.3: The Herald of Winter
Patchnotes via Steam Community
