 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rogue Dungeon update for 12 March 2022

updated Beta_Live to v1.05.16

Share · View all patches · Build 8358503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.05.16
minor bug fixes
-able level abilities during 'Alchemist' D10 roll
-fix for loot getting messed up when leaving 'Skeleton Trader' too early

minor enhancements
-disabled room click for 'Bats' and 'Lake of Fire'
-Purple (Weapons rooms) dynamically check Discard for new weapons
-added Dwarf's hammer to description of 'Gold Deposits'
-added weakness icons to Golem and Harpy
-better alignment of monster card and it's description
-only left-click on monster triggers new attack

Changed depots in beta_live branch

View more data in app history for build 8358503
Rogue Dungeon Content Depot 1822641
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.