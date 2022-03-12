updated Beta_Live to v1.05.16

v1.05.16
minor bug fixes
-able level abilities during 'Alchemist' D10 roll
-fix for loot getting messed up when leaving 'Skeleton Trader' too early
minor enhancements
-disabled room click for 'Bats' and 'Lake of Fire'
-Purple (Weapons rooms) dynamically check Discard for new weapons
-added Dwarf's hammer to description of 'Gold Deposits'
-added weakness icons to Golem and Harpy
-better alignment of monster card and it's description
-only left-click on monster triggers new attack
